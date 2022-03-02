It could soon become a lot harder to sue your doctor
Law reforms proposed to cap soaring payouts that are bankrupting provincial health departments
02 March 2022 - 19:35
Suing medical professionals would be more difficult under proposals by the SA Law Reform Commission aimed at putting the brakes on spiralling negligence claims.
“It is crucial to cut down on litigation that consumes time and money,” the commission says in a discussion paper. A period for public comments on the document closed on Monday...
