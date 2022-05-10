Shoba didn’t only rob me of a sister, I lost a niece too: Tshegofatso Pule’s brother

Pholoso Pule wants Ntuthuko Shoba to be jailed for life, as postponement of sentencing adds to family’s pain

Pholoso Pule was just days away from being an uncle, when instead he had to come to grips with losing his sister, Tshegofatso, along with her unborn child in June 2020. ..