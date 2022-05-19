Science
Meet the Kalahari Ferrari – and its delightfully named cousins
Researchers hope documenting vernacular African names will help conserve the solifuge species
19 May 2022 - 20:33
You’d be forgiven for thinking a camel spider is a spider and a wind scorpion is a scorpion. But they’re not. They belong to a group called solifuges, and now some innovative researchers have looked to vernacular languages and local African myths and legends to find out how these strange creatures are named and “framed” in different African cultures...
