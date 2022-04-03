×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Rowing

Is there an end to the dam problem at Roodeplaat?

Hosting championship could boost SA coffers by R70m

David Isaacson Sports reporter
03 April 2022 - 00:04

Ramon Di Clemente, winner of SA’s first-ever Olympic rowing medal in 2004, used to drink the water at Roodeplaat Dam, scooping it up in his hand between training sets...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sundowns thump Al-Merrikh in the their final CCL group match Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | SA wildly popular with visiting players and fans Sport
  3. Is there an end to the dam problem at Roodeplaat? Sport
  4. Simon Harmer on a crusade to spin perceptions Sport
  5. Safa boss Danny Jordaan tightens his grip ahead of poll Sport

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails