×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Whether you’ve got R8,000 or R9m, one of 130 Irma Sterns could be yours

The auction and exhibition of original works follow the prolific artist’s career from 1920 to 1965

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
26 May 2022 - 21:04

Kirsty Colledge took a call this week from an art collector who couldn’t quite believe what he’d just seen...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. What if we look at Madiba from a new angle? It’s a very different kind of magic Lifestyle
  2. The art of overcoming our rainbow consternation Lifestyle
  3. Words can be such pricks: the wild, piercing randomness of meaning Lifestyle
  4. The deadly trinity warps the line between violence and beauty Lifestyle
  5. Doves of peace or just pigeons? Get lost in the city of ambiguities Lifestyle
  6. Enter the mind of a travelling artist in the thrall of discovery Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Fear of Covid drove many teachers to the brink, UWC study finds News
  2. Whether you’ve got R8,000 or R9m, one of 130 Irma Sterns could be yours News
  3. Eye spy an outcry as Durban plots to wheel out a R450m ‘white elephant’ News
  4. Getting FBI’s free DNA system is a no-brainer. What are we waiting for? News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused