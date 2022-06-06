×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Burst the banks: ‘drought-fearful’ farmer in hot water for building illegal dam

A KwaZulu-Natal farmer has been ordered to demolish a dam he was not authorised to build

06 June 2022 - 18:55 By TANIA BROUGHTON

A Winterton farmer who built a second dam on his farm without proper authorisation — apparently because he needed more water because of a drought — has been ordered to demolish it...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Make things happen: pay back the R1m, settle the interest and the legal costs News
  2. Glodina bosses in court over alleged fraud South Africa
  3. Alleged Black Axe ‘romance scamster’ awarded R210k bail on strict conditions South Africa
  4. Swim coach faces rape charges dating back 40 years News

Most read

  1. Sales of sought-after KZN North Coast properties take a nose dive News
  2. Burst the banks: ‘drought-fearful’ farmer in hot water for building illegal dam News
  3. Water politics will drown out race conflicts: alarmed researcher News
  4. Help! Mkhwebane turns to African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations