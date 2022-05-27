Glodina bosses in court over alleged fraud

The retail director and the accountant of KwaZulu-Natal-based towel manufacturer Glodina, which is in liquidation, have appeared in court on charges of fraud.

The Hawks said Eusuf Fehaaz, 42, and David Larkan, 58, both of Durban, appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge, Gauteng, on Wednesday.

“It was reported in October 2017 that they had misrepresented themselves and submitted a fraudulent audit report when applying for funding from the IDC [Industrial Development Corporation]. As a result, the IDC allegedly transferred about R35m into Glodina’s business bank account for development projects.

“Through internal forensic analysis, the IDC discovered that Glodina did not possess the R10m surplus in their bank account as indicated in their audit report.”

The R25m in the company’s bank account had subsequently been “restrained”.

Their attorney Emlyn Collins confirmed Fehaaz and Larkan had handed themselves over to police.