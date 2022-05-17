Alleged Black Axe ‘romance scamster’ awarded R210k bail on strict conditions

The director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape received a request from the US for his arrest pending extradition proceedings, yet to be launched.

Carter said to date there had been no formal request for Otubu’s extradition and there was simply, at best, a criminal complaint levelled against him.

The bail proceedings were conducted collectively for all eight accused and the evidence the state relied upon, in opposing bail, was applied to all.

“There is no doubt in my mind he was considered ‘on block’ with his fellow co-accused. I can find no specific mention of an inquiry into his personal circumstances in the entire 1,991 pages of the record of the proceedings. It is a well-known fact and due process that the personal circumstances of an individual must be ascertained and canvassed fully to apply the principles of fair justice,” Carter said.

The judge said the notion that Otubu could, in all probability, commit acts of violence or tamper with evidence — all because he was Nigerian by birth, or because he was a member of Black Axe — was, by its very nature, drawing a conclusion that he was guilty by association, and hence the denial of bail.

“This approach was misguided and wrong. The evidence paints a very different picture.”

He said the director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape conceded there was no evidence he was a member of Black Axe. The director had also focused on the issue of him being a flight risk, with little or scant consideration offered about possible restrictive bail conditions being imposed. There was also no real evidence he was a flight risk, he said, or that he would tamper with evidence or interfere with witnesses.