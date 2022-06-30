×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Court misapplied law, says Hamilton Ndlovu as he appeals order to repay R158m

The controversial PPE businessman has filed for leave to appeal the Special Tribunal ruling

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
30 June 2022 - 16:43

Businessman Hamilton Ndlovu has filed for leave to appeal a ruling of the Special Tribunal which banned him from doing business with the state, and ordered him and his business associates to repay R150m...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'While people lost jobs, he bought luxury cars’: SA weighs in on Hamilton ... South Africa
  2. Hamilton Ndlovu fights bid to declare contracts for Covid-19 PPE invalid South Africa
  3. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  4. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa

Most read

  1. Court misapplied law, says Hamilton Ndlovu as he appeals order to repay R158m News
  2. Phala Phala probe no reason to set aside Mkhwebane suspension: Ramaphosa News
  3. Pastor’s lawyer says he had no idea clergyman’s wife was alive News
  4. Tavern tragedy a ‘perfect storm of non-compliance and corruption’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...