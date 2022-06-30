Court misapplied law, says Hamilton Ndlovu as he appeals order to repay R158m
The controversial PPE businessman has filed for leave to appeal the Special Tribunal ruling
30 June 2022 - 16:43
Businessman Hamilton Ndlovu has filed for leave to appeal a ruling of the Special Tribunal which banned him from doing business with the state, and ordered him and his business associates to repay R150m...
