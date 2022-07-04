×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Top performance helps gear embattled Ster Kinekor for lift-off

Company on road to recovery after pandemic and lockdowns battered SA’s cinema industry with closures and job cuts

04 July 2022 - 16:35

The prospect of saving SA’s largest cinema chain, Ster-Kinekor, from closure is looking “reasonably” good, says the man in charge of its business rescue plan...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘Top Gun’ fires a Cruise missile at Chinese leaders’ most sensitive spot World
  2. My precious, guess whose anniversary it is? Lifestyle
  3. Cinemas are screwed, but not The Labia in Cape Town Lifestyle
  4. Encounter a knife-edge reality with SA doccie festival Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Top performance helps gear embattled Ster Kinekor for lift-off News
  2. Plasma gangs: how South Africans’ fears about crime created an urban legend News
  3. Hello Doctor, bye bye queues: 24/7 phone service cuts clinic waiting times News
  4. Perinatal depression puts babies and parents — yes, dads too — at risk News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths