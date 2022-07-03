×

Sport

Nyandeni: this is Banyana’s ‘best chance ever’ for Women’s Afcon glory

Banyana Banyana now have a sense of belief after beating Nigeria in last year’s Aisha Buhari Cup final

03 July 2022 - 20:54 By Staff Reporter

There was an air of self-belief and bravado when SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan announced the incentives Banyana Banyana would pocket for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco...

