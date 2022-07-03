Nyandeni: this is Banyana’s ‘best chance ever’ for Women’s Afcon glory
Banyana Banyana now have a sense of belief after beating Nigeria in last year’s Aisha Buhari Cup final
03 July 2022 - 20:54
There was an air of self-belief and bravado when SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan announced the incentives Banyana Banyana would pocket for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.