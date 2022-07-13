×

Awaiting-trial prisoners wait up to two years for psychiatric evaluations

Gauteng psychiatrists to conduct psychiatric assessments in prisons to slash backlog at hospitals

13 July 2022 - 20:46

As provincial health departments continue to be crippled by bed shortages and lack of mental healthcare experts, Gauteng health authorities have resorted to conducting psychiatric observations on awaiting-trial prisoners in prisons instead of hospitals to fast track the backlog of these assessments...

