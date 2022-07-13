Awaiting-trial prisoners wait up to two years for psychiatric evaluations
Gauteng psychiatrists to conduct psychiatric assessments in prisons to slash backlog at hospitals
13 July 2022 - 20:46
As provincial health departments continue to be crippled by bed shortages and lack of mental healthcare experts, Gauteng health authorities have resorted to conducting psychiatric observations on awaiting-trial prisoners in prisons instead of hospitals to fast track the backlog of these assessments...
Awaiting-trial prisoners wait up to two years for psychiatric evaluations
Gauteng psychiatrists to conduct psychiatric assessments in prisons to slash backlog at hospitals
As provincial health departments continue to be crippled by bed shortages and lack of mental healthcare experts, Gauteng health authorities have resorted to conducting psychiatric observations on awaiting-trial prisoners in prisons instead of hospitals to fast track the backlog of these assessments...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos