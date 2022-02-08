Charges dropped for now as St George’s ‘arsonist’ sent for mental evaluation

The state has withdrawn charges against the man accused of setting St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on fire.

The man, from Atlantis, was to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on arson charges on Tuesday.

His lawyer Shagan Shaun Balram said that after a medical assessment by the district surgeon at Somerset Hospital, the case had been withdrawn.

Balram said the 39-year-old man requires help for his mental condition.

“He has been sent for a mental assessment due to mental issues. He is with the district surgeon. From that assessment, the prosecution was informed that he does need assistance with his mental condition,” said Balram.