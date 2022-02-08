Charges dropped for now as St George’s ‘arsonist’ sent for mental evaluation
The state has withdrawn charges against the man accused of setting St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on fire.
The man, from Atlantis, was to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on arson charges on Tuesday.
His lawyer Shagan Shaun Balram said that after a medical assessment by the district surgeon at Somerset Hospital, the case had been withdrawn.
Balram said the 39-year-old man requires help for his mental condition.
“He has been sent for a mental assessment due to mental issues. He is with the district surgeon. From that assessment, the prosecution was informed that he does need assistance with his mental condition,” said Balram.
He said the state does not have sufficient evidence at this stage to proceed with the case.
“The state feels they still need to conduct more investigations to proceed with the matter. So at this stage they don’t have sufficient evidence for them to proceed.
“However, the investigation will continue. Should such evidence come up, they will reconsider enrolling the matter to proceed again. But for now, they are not enrolling the matter, meaning they are not proceeding with the criminal charges.”
Balram said the district surgeon would arrange for his client to get help.
“He will either be sent to Valkenberg [psychiatric hospital] or whichever institution that can assist him to receive the necessary help until he can be released back into society.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.