South Africa

Charges dropped for now as St George’s ‘arsonist’ sent for mental evaluation

08 February 2022 - 16:29
Shagan Shaun Balram, the lawyer for the man accused of setting St George's Cathedral on fire, said the charges against his client had been withdrawn.
Shagan Shaun Balram, the lawyer for the man accused of setting St George's Cathedral on fire, said the charges against his client had been withdrawn.
Image: Philani Nombembe

The state has withdrawn charges against the man accused of setting St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on fire.

The man, from Atlantis, was to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on arson charges on Tuesday.

His lawyer Shagan Shaun Balram said that after a medical assessment by the district surgeon at Somerset Hospital, the case had been withdrawn.

Balram said the 39-year-old man requires help for his mental condition.

“He has been sent for a mental assessment due to mental issues. He is with the district surgeon. From that assessment, the prosecution was informed that he does need assistance with his mental condition,” said Balram.

Mental observation delays court appearance of St George’s Cathedral ‘arsonist’

The court appearance of the man accused of setting St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on fire was delayed on Tuesday.
News
2 hours ago

He said the state does not have sufficient evidence at this stage to proceed with the case.

“The state feels they still need to conduct more investigations to proceed with the matter. So at this stage they don’t have sufficient evidence for them to proceed.

“However, the investigation will continue. Should such evidence come up, they will reconsider enrolling the matter to proceed again. But for now, they are not enrolling the matter, meaning they are not proceeding with the criminal charges.”

Balram said the district surgeon would arrange for his client to get help.

“He will either be sent to Valkenberg [psychiatric hospital] or whichever institution that can assist him to receive the necessary help until he can be released back into society.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Arson suspected after fire at St George's Cathedral

Arson is being suspected after a fire broke out in the basement of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday.
News
2 days ago

UCT, parliament and St George's Cathedral — Cape Town fires that have shocked us this year

Dean of the St George's cathedral Rev Michael Weeder suspected the fire was an act of arson.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Court denies bail to alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe

A Cape Town court on Friday denied bail to the man charged with crimes including arson over the devastating fire in the parliamentary precinct in ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  4. Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over ... News
  5. Julius Malema takes aim at ‘apartheid judges’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song