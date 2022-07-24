‘No-one cares about arresting the real July unrest instigators’
KZN leader says premier did not answer calls or WhatsApp message during the emergency
24 July 2022 - 22:06
A WhatsApp group containing messages revealing what was believed to be the address of then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s home and making calls to burn down not only the house but also businesses, prompted a KwaZulu-Natal leader to call premier Sihle Zikalala. ..
