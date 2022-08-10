Police ordered to explain leaking of gang rape victims’ personal details
Information regulator lays down the law on protection of personal information
10 August 2022 - 22:39
The information regulator on Wednesday served an “information notice” on the SAPS, calling for a complete breakdown on the handling of the details of the eight women who survived a gang rape by a group of armed men...
