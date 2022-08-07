Cele does it again: ‘I can’t imagine a beautiful woman with a zama zama’
Police minister has been accused of making ‘empty promises for the cameras’
07 August 2022 - 00:00
Instead of updating the public on the investigation into the horrific attack on a film crew in Krugersdorp 10 days ago, police minister Bheki Cele on Saturday told the community he could not imagine a beautiful woman with a zama zama (illegal miner)...
