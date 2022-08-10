×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Watch out Cyril, defender of democracy Srini is coming for you

You have to grudgingly admire Real Democracy leader Srini Naidoo’s tenacity and perseverance, albeit misplaced

10 August 2022 - 22:38
Tom Eaton Columnist

Given the cost of petrol and how little time we all have these days, I can appreciate the supreme efficiency of Zuma superfan Srini Naidoo trying to arrest Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | The ANC marching to ‘reclaim its sovereignty’ says it all Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Niehaus’s protest was as slippery as the soapbox he stood on Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Shoot first, think later ... oh to be bulletproof like Fikile Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Honeymoon is over for ‘stellenbosched’ ANC cadres in Western Cape Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | The ‘battle for the ANC’s soul’ will undoubtedly produce slim ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | Cadre deployment is a train wreck, but for now we need its criminal ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Muir College gave more than 100% to reach 200 Opinion & Analysis
  2. NADINE DREYER | Anything goes when rivals need neutralising Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Ideally pupils should learn in their home language, but there’s a ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Watch out Cyril, defender of democracy Srini is coming for you Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | SA’s US policy is foreign to say the least Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court
Khayelitsha residents protect Eskom employees from extortionists