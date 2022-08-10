×

REVEALED | How SA’s most notorious thugs got out of jail free and killed 24, including two Hawks officers

The number of case withdrawals involving dangerous cash-in-transit criminals is cause for serious concern

10 August 2022 - 22:40 By Aron Hyman, Graeme Hosken and Tankiso Makhetha

Twenty-two Cape Town residents and two Hawks officers were murdered, allegedly by three cash-in-transit robbers, suspects who were inexplicably out on the streets despite being arrested...

