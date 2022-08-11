I feel absolute remorse for touching those boys: retired teacher fighting extradition
Sex offender is appealing an order signed by justice minister Ronald Lamola to be extradited to the UK
11 August 2022 - 21:07
A retired teacher fighting his extradition has admitted in legal papers to having “urges to touch boys” inappropriately in the past while teaching in Cape Town...
I feel absolute remorse for touching those boys: retired teacher fighting extradition
Sex offender is appealing an order signed by justice minister Ronald Lamola to be extradited to the UK
A retired teacher fighting his extradition has admitted in legal papers to having “urges to touch boys” inappropriately in the past while teaching in Cape Town...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos