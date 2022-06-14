×

SACE system does not put rights of children at heart, high court hears

Centre for Child Law wants harsher sanctions for teachers using corporal punishment

14 June 2022 - 14:04
The Centre for Child Law is challenging the SA Council for Educators in a bid to secure harsher sanctions for two primary school teachers who used corporal punishment in separate incidents in Gauteng and Limpopo. File photo.
Image: Mark Andrews

The current system being used by the SA Council for Educators (SACE) to punish teachers who still mete out corporal punishment does not put the rights of children at heart.

Advocate Chris McConnachie argued this in the Pretoria high court where the Centre for Child Law, represented by Section27, is challenging SACE in a bid to secure harsher sanctions for two primary school teachers who used corporal punishment in separate incidents in Gauteng and Limpopo.

McConnachie told the court SACE has a system which uses a prescribed sentence for every offence that a teacher commits. However, these prescribed sentences are not centred on the rights of the children.

“Whenever a child is assaulted, it impacts on the right to dignity, right to freedom of security of a person and in addition the rights of children provided for under section 28 of the constitution. This includes the right to be protected from maltreatment, neglect and abuse,” said McConnachie.

“[During the disciplinary hearing] there was no attempt to get any form of representation from either the children or their parents on how the assaults had impacted them.”

Bring back the cane, says shaken teacher as provinces expel unruly pupils

Governing Body Foundation says since the return to normal schooling, some children have found it difficult to adjust
News
2 weeks ago

In the first case, a seven-year-old boy had to be hospitalised after he was hit on the head with a pipe by his teacher in 2015.

In the second, a 10-year-old girl's ears bled after she was slapped and beaten by her teacher in 2019.

The teachers involved received identical sanctions: fines of an effective R10,000 each and removal from the roll of educators. However, this was suspended for 10 years.

McConnachie said the current system used by SACE does not even take into account the charges that each individual faces.

In the first case, the teacher faced four charges — two of assault and two additional charges of threatening pupils not to report the assault. The other teacher was charged with a single assault for using her hand. “But yet both teachers had an identical sanction imposed on them. There was no regard to the different nature of the assault,” he argued.

The hearing continues.

