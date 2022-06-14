SACE system does not put rights of children at heart, high court hears

The current system being used by the SA Council for Educators (SACE) to punish teachers who still mete out corporal punishment does not put the rights of children at heart.

Advocate Chris McConnachie argued this in the Pretoria high court where the Centre for Child Law, represented by Section27, is challenging SACE in a bid to secure harsher sanctions for two primary school teachers who used corporal punishment in separate incidents in Gauteng and Limpopo.

McConnachie told the court SACE has a system which uses a prescribed sentence for every offence that a teacher commits. However, these prescribed sentences are not centred on the rights of the children.

“Whenever a child is assaulted, it impacts on the right to dignity, right to freedom of security of a person and in addition the rights of children provided for under section 28 of the constitution. This includes the right to be protected from maltreatment, neglect and abuse,” said McConnachie.

“[During the disciplinary hearing] there was no attempt to get any form of representation from either the children or their parents on how the assaults had impacted them.”