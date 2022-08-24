Fugitive released on warning, now sought for murder of Mossel Bay pensioner
Daughter is furious and says her mother would be alive if the suspect hadn’t been let off after stealing a laptop
24 August 2022 - 22:01
Despite two warrants of arrest out for him after he skipped court appearances, Seabata Clementi Kholoane was released on warning by the Mossel Bay magistrate’s court after he was arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop...
