×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SANDF’s R26m lease of St George Hotel may be in jeopardy

The lease of the hotel outside Pretoria has been found to have transgressed the Public Finance Management Act’s regulations

24 August 2022 - 22:00
Erika Gibson Journalist

The continued and already questioned lease of the St George Hotel outside Pretoria to accommodate the SA National Defence Force’s (SANDF) war and defence colleges might be in jeopardy after the lease processes transgressed the Public Finance Management Act’s (PFMA) regulations. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa grabs SAA flight as presidential plane sits Politics
  2. Cyril’s air force plane can’t fly so he chartered a SAA jet to travel to ... News
  3. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News

Most read

  1. Finger-chopping convict appeals 18-month term and gets 10 years instead News
  2. So close, yet so high: drug trips and brushes with death reduce fear of dying News
  3. Fugitive released on warning, now sought for murder of Mossel Bay pensioner News
  4. SANDF’s R26m lease of St George Hotel may be in jeopardy News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Why I decided to protest': National shutdown march
'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off