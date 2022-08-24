SANDF’s R26m lease of St George Hotel may be in jeopardy
The lease of the hotel outside Pretoria has been found to have transgressed the Public Finance Management Act’s regulations
24 August 2022 - 22:00
The continued and already questioned lease of the St George Hotel outside Pretoria to accommodate the SA National Defence Force’s (SANDF) war and defence colleges might be in jeopardy after the lease processes transgressed the Public Finance Management Act’s (PFMA) regulations. ..
SANDF’s R26m lease of St George Hotel may be in jeopardy
The lease of the hotel outside Pretoria has been found to have transgressed the Public Finance Management Act’s regulations
The continued and already questioned lease of the St George Hotel outside Pretoria to accommodate the SA National Defence Force’s (SANDF) war and defence colleges might be in jeopardy after the lease processes transgressed the Public Finance Management Act’s (PFMA) regulations. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos