German couple rescued after being swept out to sea in Plettenberg Bay

A 63-year-old couple from Germany were saved by the National Sea Rescue Institute after being swept out to sea in Plettenberg Bay on Friday.

The alarm was raised at 11am when reports were received of a drowning in progress off the Robberg Nature Reserve, said NSRI Plettenberg Bay station commander Jaco Kruger.

“Eyewitnesses reported two people being swept out to sea,” he said.

Three sea rescue craft were launched while rescue swimmers drove to the nature reserve and ran to the scene along the hiking trail.

“An NSRI rescue swimmer reached The Island and confirmed that it was a couple being swept out to sea,” said Kruger.