Free internet on tablets has matriXXX scrambling for porn sites
Mpumalanga education department issued 55,000 tablets to matric pupils for study purposes
29 August 2022 - 20:26
Mpumalanga’s matric pupils made more than 72,000 attempts over eight days to access undesirable websites, including porn sites...
