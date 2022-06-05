Why SA’s kids are battling porn addiction
Experts say neglect, the strain of the pandemic, freely accessible porn and a lack of healthy sex education are to blame for this new ‘epidemic’
05 June 2022 - 00:00
A grade 10 pupil from the Western Cape is frantically trying to prevent a nude picture of himself he sent to a “girl” from being circulated on social media. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.