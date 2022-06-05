×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Why SA’s kids are battling porn addiction

Experts say neglect, the strain of the pandemic, freely accessible porn and a lack of healthy sex education are to blame for this new ‘epidemic’

Prega Govender Journalist
05 June 2022 - 00:00

A grade 10 pupil from the Western Cape is frantically trying to prevent a nude picture of himself he sent to a “girl” from being circulated on social media. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Teachers live in fear as schools report surge in rude, aggressive children News
  2. TopTV's about-turn on porn TshisaLIVE
  3. Tips on what to do if your child discovers porn Health & Sex
  4. Sexting snares kids South Africa

Most read

  1. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  2. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  3. Senzo Meyiwa's final moments News
  4. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  5. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...