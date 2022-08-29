×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | I wouldn’t Cope as an opposition leader watching in Terror as ANC robs us blind

Between Mosiuoa Lekota and John Steenhuisen, opposition leaders haven’t exactly covered themselves in glory this week

29 August 2022 - 20:25
Tom Eaton Columnist

Politics can be terribly cruel sometimes and even the most jaded cynic had to feel a twinge of pity for Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota, getting suspended by his party for being a disruptive influence even as DA voters rallied around John “Roadkill” Steenhuisen and ANC officials in KwaZulu-Natal crawled backwards into Nkandla to ask Jacob Zuma for what they unironically called his “wisdom”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | It’s make or break away as ‘ANC loyalists’ get a backbone Opinion & Analysis
  2. MMUSI MAIMANE | Time is ripe for electoral change in SA Opinion
  3. TOM EATON | SA’s mafia-style tenderpreneurship is so ingrained, it’s part of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Sometimes it’s impossible to follow the ANC’s train of thought Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Who disciplines the whip-cracker, Lesufi? And that’s just the start ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Comrades Marathon shows human endurance at its best Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | I wouldn’t Cope as an opposition leader watching in Terror as ANC ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Name and shame sex pest educators as sextortion spreads to schools Opinion & Analysis
  4. Women’s voices: are we doing as well as we think? Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Gambia’s jamming since Jammeh, but the barrow needs speeding up Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh appear in court with other former Transnet executives