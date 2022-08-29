Operation Dudula members use skin colour and language test for hospital entry
The self-appointed illegal immigrant watchdog gathered outside Kalafong Hospital to vet entry to the establishment
29 August 2022 - 17:02
A dark-skinned Venda speaking woman was left hurt and distraught after a confrontation with Operation Dudula members who were barring foreign nationals from entering the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville on Monday. ..
