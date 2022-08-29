×

News

Single mother joins exodus of SA nurses in search of greener pastures abroad

Poor working conditions, low pay and persistent shortages of resources are pushing well-trained professionals out of the country

29 August 2022 - 20:28

After working as a nurse at a public hospital in the Eastern Cape, single mother Gwen Sitatu is ready to leave everything behind, including her children, to work in Dubai where she hopes to earn about three times her SA salary...

