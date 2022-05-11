Midwife bags law degree to stem tide of negligence claims
Though she has her LLB, the mother of three remains committed to a profession she feels is often undervalued
11 May 2022 - 19:37
Disturbed by an increasing number of medico-legal claims against healthcare workers, Cape Town nurse Lizeka Dana decided to make a difference by getting a law degree...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.