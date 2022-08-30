For unemployed social workers, education is the key that ‘locked’ their lives
Graduates say they need counselling to deal with stress of unemployment
30 August 2022 - 16:58
“Employ me, don’t Sassa me!” were some of the words on placards held by protesting unemployed social workers who made their way to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday, demanding permanent employment...
For unemployed social workers, education is the key that ‘locked’ their lives
Graduates say they need counselling to deal with stress of unemployment
“Employ me, don’t Sassa me!” were some of the words on placards held by protesting unemployed social workers who made their way to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday, demanding permanent employment...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos