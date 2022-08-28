Construction sector cautious even as jobs grow in the second quarter
Industry added 104,000 jobs in the three months to end-June, but still has some way to go to reach levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic
28 August 2022 - 00:00
The construction sector added 104,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2022, but industry leaders say it is still too early to talk of a rebound since the number of people employed remains below pre-pandemic levels...
The construction sector added 104,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2022, but industry leaders say it is still too early to talk of a rebound since the number of people employed remains below pre-pandemic levels...
