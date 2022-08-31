Trainee teacher implicated in homophobia, pupil’s suicide is NWU student
Sace and Human Rights Commission say they have launched independent investigations
31 August 2022 - 21:01
A trainee teacher who allegedly made homophobic remarks to a pupil who later committed suicide is a student from North West University...
Trainee teacher implicated in homophobia, pupil’s suicide is NWU student
Sace and Human Rights Commission say they have launched independent investigations
A trainee teacher who allegedly made homophobic remarks to a pupil who later committed suicide is a student from North West University...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos