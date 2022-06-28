×

Opinion & Analysis

Accepting homosexuality isn’t un-African. In fact, the opposite is true

The continent’s philosophy of moderate communitarianism dictates acceptance of everyone’s humanity

28 June 2022 - 19:52 By Martin Odei Ajei

Most African countries are constitutional democracies that afford extensive rights and freedoms to their citizens, and safeguard their dignity...

