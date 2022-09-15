Vodacom would like a word: giant back in the ring with ‘Please Call Me’ inventor
Makate wanted copies of 18 revenue-generating value added services’ contracts, but Vodacom could only make 11 available
15 September 2022 - 22:24 By Isaac Mahlangu
Mobile communications giant Vodacom has hauled “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate to court in a separate legal battle to have a 2020 court ruling, which directed the company to hand him copies of contracts, amended...
Vodacom would like a word: giant back in the ring with ‘Please Call Me’ inventor
Makate wanted copies of 18 revenue-generating value added services’ contracts, but Vodacom could only make 11 available
Mobile communications giant Vodacom has hauled “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate to court in a separate legal battle to have a 2020 court ruling, which directed the company to hand him copies of contracts, amended...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos