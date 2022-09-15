×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Vodacom would like a word: giant back in the ring with ‘Please Call Me’ inventor

Makate wanted copies of 18 revenue-generating value added services’ contracts, but Vodacom could only make 11 available

15 September 2022 - 22:24 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Mobile communications giant Vodacom has hauled “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate to court in a separate legal battle to have a 2020 court ruling, which directed the company to hand him copies of contracts, amended...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 21 years and still waiting: fresh delays hit ‘Please Call Me’ legal battle News
  2. Makate: Fight with Vodacom emotionally draining, taxing South Africa
  3. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  4. Vodacom 'Please Call Me' trial heads back to Supreme Court of Appeal South Africa

Most read

  1. Vodacom would like a word: giant back in the ring with ‘Please Call Me’ inventor News
  2. Over 10 years, ConCourt became 100% slower in delivering judgments News
  3. Memorial for pilot, 21, who died in Namibian plane crash to be held in ... News
  4. GOOD defends its nomination of Calland, says backlash is ‘scandalous’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...