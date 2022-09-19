Mbalula urged to act on N2 as KZN mayor wants trucks banned during day
Zululand district mayor has called for a ban trucks between 6am and 6pm after the deadly Pongola N2 crash
19 September 2022 - 17:46
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has been urged to address the number of trucks passing through the Zululand district after Friday’s massacre when 18 pupils, a teacher’s assistant and driver were killed near Pongola, northern KZN, in a truck collision. ..
Mbalula urged to act on N2 as KZN mayor wants trucks banned during day
Zululand district mayor has called for a ban trucks between 6am and 6pm after the deadly Pongola N2 crash
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has been urged to address the number of trucks passing through the Zululand district after Friday’s massacre when 18 pupils, a teacher’s assistant and driver were killed near Pongola, northern KZN, in a truck collision. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos