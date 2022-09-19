×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mbalula urged to act on N2 as KZN mayor wants trucks banned during day

Zululand district mayor has called for a ban trucks between 6am and 6pm after the deadly Pongola N2 crash

19 September 2022 - 17:46

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has been urged to address the number of trucks passing through the Zululand district after Friday’s massacre when 18 pupils, a teacher’s assistant and driver were killed near Pongola, northern KZN, in a truck collision. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 'Playing dead': Intercape slams Mbalula and EC transport MEC as bus route war ... News
  2. Deputy transport minister's family perish in car crash South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Fikile Mbalula releases accident report on Tshwane bus crash South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Mbalula says blocking roads equals economic sabotage Politics
  5. Truck driver error caused M17 Tshwane bus crash: accident report South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Bheki Cele must pay’: former Senekal murder accused files damages ... News
  2. Mbalula urged to act on N2 as KZN mayor wants trucks banned during day News
  3. SA cancer survivor has eye on Mr Gay World title News
  4. Allowed to fly overseas but not out of the Woods just yet News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...