No more sidelines, says SA as it links Ukraine-Russia peace calls to UN reforms
Naledi Pandor complains that UN secretary-general has been ‘totally marginalised’ and ‘isn’t playing the role he should’
19 September 2022 - 20:49 By CARIEN DU PLESSIS
SA leaders have linked their call for peace talks in the almost seven-month-old war between Russia and Ukraine to renewed pleas for institutional reforms of the UN...
No more sidelines, says SA as it links Ukraine-Russia peace calls to UN reforms
Naledi Pandor complains that UN secretary-general has been ‘totally marginalised’ and ‘isn’t playing the role he should’
SA leaders have linked their call for peace talks in the almost seven-month-old war between Russia and Ukraine to renewed pleas for institutional reforms of the UN...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos