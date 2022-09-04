Turning immigrants away from hospitals could come back to haunt us
Warning to department: treat foreigners before health complications arise or face large medical bills later
04 September 2022 - 18:27
Politicisation of health care could do more harm than good by discouraging migrants from seeking healthcare services while their ailments are still manageable and affordable, only to show up at healthcare centres much later when complications arise and it’s too expensive to treat...
Turning immigrants away from hospitals could come back to haunt us
Warning to department: treat foreigners before health complications arise or face large medical bills later
Politicisation of health care could do more harm than good by discouraging migrants from seeking healthcare services while their ailments are still manageable and affordable, only to show up at healthcare centres much later when complications arise and it’s too expensive to treat...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos