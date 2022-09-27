News

Bypass the salt: maths boffin zeroes in on desalination science

Plants that take the brine out of seawater produce a discharge that is bad for marine life — but there is a mathematical solution

27 September 2022 - 21:00

Can maths save marine life? ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. It’s Earth Day, but there’s not much to celebrate as water leaks drain SA dry News
  2. Jagersfontein farmer stares down decades of recovery after sludge flattens land News
  3. Jagersfontein ‘an accident waiting to happen’, but not inevitable: expert News
  4. California power use to hit record high, raising chance of blackouts World

Most read

  1. Zimbabweans flee Elim, Limpopo, after three are burnt beyond recognition News
  2. Minister’s shark cage diving lifeline causes a stir in False Bay News
  3. Daylight robbery: data deal dupe claims find MTN guilty of misleading ... News
  4. Bare elbows hospital policy is justified, rules CCMA in Muslim employee ... News
  5. OBITUARY | Richard Dean: internationally renowned ornithologist, natural ... News

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...