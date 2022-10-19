News

Load-shedding leads to surveyor-general’s system crash, leaving property industry in crisis

19 October 2022 - 21:25
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

An electronic system at the heart of the Western Cape property industry has crashed due to load-shedding, and there are fears that much of the data has been permanently lost...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Pretoria deeds office closed after electricity supply is cut South Africa
  2. 'Worst alarm clock ever': South Africans react to waking up to stage 4 ... South Africa
  3. ‘Pupils are not an exception’: Motshekga says matrics must work around ... South Africa
  4. South Africa still in the dark 30 days after Ramaphosa cut short his UK/US trip ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Basic to posh: pilot project turns KwaMashu teacher into property boss News
  2. EXPLAINER | Why Jacob Zuma’s arms trial is on hold, again News
  3. Hillary Gardee’s family demands R18m from JCS minister for trauma and ... News
  4. SIU tells parliament of ‘organised crime’ at Eskom News
  5. Mkhwebane juggles appeals as she heads to Cape High Court next week News

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT