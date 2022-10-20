News

Sars introduces new electronic goods declaration system for those entering or leaving SA

Tourism business council to call for a meeting with tax collector to discuss possible impact of implementation

20 October 2022 - 20:36
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The SA Revenue Service will next month pilot a new electronic declaration system for travellers entering or leaving the country to pre-acknowledge goods in their possession...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Meet the man tasked with the massive job of tightening up SA’s borders News
  2. Acsa investing to get airports up to speed Business
  3. SA braces for airline seat shortages over festive season Business

Most read

  1. SIU tells parliament of ‘organised crime’ at Eskom News
  2. EXPLAINER | What will happen if Zuma arms trial judge recuses himself? News
  3. Basic to posh: pilot project turns KwaMashu teacher into property boss News
  4. Hillary Gardee’s family demands R18m from JCS minister for trauma and ... News
  5. Mkhwebane juggles appeals as she heads to Cape High Court next week News

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg