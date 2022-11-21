News

Facebook floods with emojis as Orange River swallows man’s front garden

Upington town planner shares his flood ordeal online

21 November 2022 - 20:54
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

An Upington town planner posting regular photographs on social media of the flooded Orange River swallowing his front garden is documenting the extent of the flood using a flight of stairs leading up from the water as his yardstick...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Bathers warned to avoid otters after ‘playful encounter’ in Kalk Bay News
  2. Minister’s shark cage diving lifeline causes a stir in False Bay News
  3. Mystery deepens as sailor’s body remains trapped in sunken yacht News

Most read

  1. Infamous international diamond dealer gunned down in hush-hush SA hit News
  2. Nine-year-old gives birth to healthy baby in Zimbabwe News
  3. KFC advert is ‘misleading’ but ‘not racist’ News
  4. Ramaphosa plans to charm Brits into lifting Zimbabwean sanctions News
  5. WATCH | ‘It happened so quickly, I was holding his hand’: grandmother of ... News

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike