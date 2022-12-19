With the bumpy writing over, matric exam marking is running smoothly
Exam glitches included hijackings, tyre punctures, floods and food poisoning
19 December 2022 - 20:01
Matric pupils writing geography paper 2 at 17 centres in Limpopo were given extra time to write the exam, which was delayed by almost an hour because the delivery vehicle had a puncture...
With the bumpy writing over, matric exam marking is running smoothly
Exam glitches included hijackings, tyre punctures, floods and food poisoning
Matric pupils writing geography paper 2 at 17 centres in Limpopo were given extra time to write the exam, which was delayed by almost an hour because the delivery vehicle had a puncture...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos