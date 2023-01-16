Feuding parents not behaving like adults, says judge on war over daughter’s schooling
Neither parent demonstrated they truly had the best interests of their child at heart, says judge
16 January 2023 - 09:23 By TANIA BROUGHTON
A five-year-old girl is at the centre of a tug of war between her feuding separated parents over who she should live with and where she should go to school...
Feuding parents not behaving like adults, says judge on war over daughter’s schooling
Neither parent demonstrated they truly had the best interests of their child at heart, says judge
A five-year-old girl is at the centre of a tug of war between her feuding separated parents over who she should live with and where she should go to school...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos