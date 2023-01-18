News

Some blocks are brighter than others: the unequal implementation of load-shedding

Lucky Cape Town, unlucky Soweto — how blackouts are rolling out across SA

18 January 2023 - 20:15 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

While the ongoing power crisis has most consumers in a froth, some blocks are experiencing more and longer outages than others. And while load-shedding is supposed to be implemented equally across the country, this is not the experience of individuals and businesses...

