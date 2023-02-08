Revolving doors: latest SA Tourism chairperson is the third in as many months
Thozamile Botha is one of the founding members of Cope with roots in the ANC
08 February 2023 - 20:37
Newly-appointed chair of SA Tourism Thozamile Botha is a struggle veteran with a long history in politics...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.