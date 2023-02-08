News

Revolving doors: latest SA Tourism chairperson is the third in as many months

Thozamile Botha is one of the founding members of Cope with roots in the ANC

08 February 2023 - 20:37 By PENWELL DLAMINI

Newly-appointed chair of SA Tourism Thozamile Botha is a struggle veteran with a long history in politics...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo says sorry after tongue-lashing from MPs Politics
  2. ‘Cancel the deal’: angry MPs to SA Tourism News
  3. Probe into leak of documents around Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship South Africa
  4. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News

Most read

  1. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  2. Jacob Zuma approaches Constitutional Court over private prosecution News
  3. Court throws out Equatorial Guinea vice-president’s bid to save ... News
  4. Business world loses mentor and pioneer as Ashley Mabogoane passes News
  5. UKZN student scammed of registration fee deposited into dubious university ... News

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents