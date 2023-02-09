Start early, start at home, say experts on reading culture for children
Children learn better when they are playing and having fun, says expert
09 February 2023 - 16:26
Children not being able to read is a multifaceted problem and needs a grassroots approach, say children literature experts...
Start early, start at home, say experts on reading culture for children
Children learn better when they are playing and having fun, says expert
Children not being able to read is a multifaceted problem and needs a grassroots approach, say children literature experts...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos