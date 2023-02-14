News

SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time

Air conditioning systems, critical for the functioning of the military’s computer servers used to process salaries, have failed

14 February 2023 - 18:04
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter

Faulty air conditioning systems, vital for the cooling of critical military computer servers, have jeopardised the payment of more than 70,000 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members’ salaries...

