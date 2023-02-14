SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time
Air conditioning systems, critical for the functioning of the military’s computer servers used to process salaries, have failed
14 February 2023 - 18:04
Faulty air conditioning systems, vital for the cooling of critical military computer servers, have jeopardised the payment of more than 70,000 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members’ salaries...
