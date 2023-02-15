News

SCA to hear appeal on interim interdict preventing Nedbank from closing Sekunjalo accounts

Nedbank said in an affidavit that ‘a cloud of racism now hangs over the head of one of South Africa’s major banks’

15 February 2023 - 18:31 By Franny Rabkin

In a setback for Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo group, the supreme court of appeal (SCA) has allowed Nedbank to appeal against an interim interdict that prevented the bank from closing the group’s accounts...

