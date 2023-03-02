News

'There’s big trouble ahead, do what you can' — Alan Winde cites advice from André de Ruyter on energy provision

Western Cape sets up team, drafts budget to tackle power cuts

02 March 2023 - 12:17 By Paul Burkhardt and Paul Vecchiatto

South Africa’s only opposition-led province plans to facilitate the construction of about 6GW of power generation capacity to counter nationwide electricity shortages and bolster the regional economy...

