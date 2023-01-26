South Africa

Cape Town council briefed on plan to shield residents from load-shedding

26 January 2023 - 13:45 By TIMESLIVE
Continuous load-shedding is affecting basic services infrastructure, businesses and families across the country. File photo.
Continuous load-shedding is affecting basic services infrastructure, businesses and families across the country. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday briefed the city council on the progress of a “three-phase procurement for load-shedding protection” plan intended to shield residents against the first four stages of rolling blackouts — within three years.

He also confirmed the city was working with the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on grid integration studies to determine when and where independent power producers (IPPs) will feed power into the local grid.

“We have already made much progress on the first of our three-phase procurement for load-shedding protection, with a 200MW procurement of renewable energy concluded last year,” he said.

“Tenders are to be awarded in the coming months, with the procurement now in the evaluation phase of technical proposals received from IPPs.”

The second element of the plan takes the form of a “Power Heroes” programme.

“The initiative is based on paying residents incentives for voluntary energy savings, which will entail automated remote switching off of power-intensive devices at peak times. The ‘demand response tender’ for this programme, launched in October last year, is in the evaluation phase, and will also be awarded within the coming months,” he said.

Cape Town to start paying cash for excess electricity fed into the local grid

Cape Town businesses capable of feeding electricity into the local grid will be paid cash for their excess power before the end of June and ...
News
1 day ago

The third element, to be launched in February, involves a “dispatchable energy tender anticipated to yield about 500MW”.

“This tender will not only focus on renewable energy ... but will include all-important dispatchable technologies, such as battery storage and gas to power. These power sources need to generate power for a significant portion of the day to support our load-shedding protection efforts.

“Importantly, these dispatchable supply sources need not be located in a city-supply area. We are expecting enough progress on this three-phase procurement — and our other deliverables — to provide at least four stages of load-shedding protection within three years.”

He said procuring 500MW would contribute significantly towards reducing load-shedding over time, given that a single load-shedding stage required the city to shut down around 60MW.

The annual adjustment budget was also on the council agenda, including R117m for fuel — driven by rising diesel costs and the need to run generators to keep basic services infrastructure going.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Power cuts leave fruit farmers in despair

Deciduous fruit farmer Heinie du Toit frets as the worst power cuts on record threaten to take the shine off his apple and pear crops destined for ...
News
1 hour ago

Joburg seeks cash for energy and to limit power to homes

The City of Johannesburg is looking for financiers to help it pay for energy from diversified sources to mitigate rolling blackouts and implement a ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Thousands march in Cape Town against load-shedding

Thousands of people took to the streets of Cape Town on Wednesday to protest against load-shedding and the 18.65% electricity tariff increase.
Politics
7 hours ago

South Africans will eat less nutritious food to meet electricity costs

Social justice watchdog warns money will have to be redirected to power costs, plunging struggling households into further poverty
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. Joburg’s persistent financial woes catch up with its vehicle fleet News
  3. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  4. Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters ... South Africa
  5. State ready to go to trial on R102m Bushiri fraud case South Africa

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg